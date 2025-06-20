In our second major collaboration with [Art of Football] – which is known for turning the beautiful game into wearable art – this exciting release features four unique pieces inspired by the iconography of Palace’s illustrious history.
The line-up includes:
- The Black ‘CPFC’ T-shirt, featuring an eagle-on-ball crest and our 1935-1955 ‘CPFC’ badge on the back;
- The White ‘90s crest’ T-shirt, with a 1994-2013 badge print on the back;
- The Grey ‘CPFC’ sweatshirt, with an embroidered eagle-on-ball badge, and an embroidered 1935-1955 ‘CPFC’ badge on the rear collar;
- The Navy ‘90s crest’ ¼ Zip sweatshirt, featuring an embroidered 1994-2013 badge.