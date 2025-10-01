The European collection celebrates Palace's history-making exploits on the continent this season, with the Eagles competing in our first-ever major European competition following our historic FA Cup triumph last season.

The designs pay tribute to our upcoming European journey, and feature the home cities of the teams Palace are due to face away from home (Kyiv, Dublin & Strasbourg).

Modelled below by Chris Richards, Adam Wharton and Ismaïla Sarr, the line-up includes a Black Hoody, Black Sweatshirt and White T-Shirt.

The limited collection is now available to browse and purchase online and in-store via the Crystal Palace shop.

Don’t miss out – once they’re gone, they’re gone!