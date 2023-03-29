Ideal for those summer away days, the new white kit incorporates the club’s famous red and blue colours in an eye-catching central strip on the front of the shirt, creating the effect of a painted canvas.

The sleeves are embossed with the eagle from the club's crest, while the Macron Hero logo appears in a silicone print in CPFC Blue on the right of the chest.

The Crystal Palace badge takes its rightful place over the heart in a suede based, silicone patch application.

With the last few sizes now available in the Official Club Shop, make sure to snap yours up now to avoid missing out.