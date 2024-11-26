International fans must order by Thursday, 5th December to ensure shipping in time for the big day, with the deadline for those in Europe and the United States on Monday, 9th December.

Palace supporters based in the United Kingdom have slightly longer to order, but must do so before Tuesday, 17th December for delivery.

Those looking to order Memberships, which include welcome gifts or gift packs, should view the deadlines below.

With Christmas now under a month away, if you still have festive shopping to do for the Palace fan in your life, make sure you buy in time for the big day.