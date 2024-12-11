Still searching for that perfect Christmas gift for him to celebrate the festive season? Here are some ideal present ideas – each, of course, with a red and blue twist…
We know everyone loves a new coat or jacket option to reinvigorate your wardrobe over the festive season – and there’s plenty of choice this year.
Our Palace padded black jackets for adults are the perfect winter option, particularly worth looking at if you need to buy for someone who is often braving the elements at Selhurst Park.
01 / 02
For fans looking for a more old-school look, our smart retro jacket would be a firm favourite on Christmas morning – and there’s a great selection of comfortable, stylish, Palace hoodies.
A great stocking filler for those who enjoy a Christmas tipple is our Logo Pilsner Freezer Glass, accompanied by a two-pack of Eagle 3D Metal Coasters.
And just because it’s Christmas doesn’t mean you can’t get ahead of the game and get some gifts for an upcoming summer holiday – take a look at our Palace vests, bucket hats and beach towels.
01 / 06
And if you’re still in doubt – you can’t go wrong with socks! Our retro logo boxed pack of three pairs will do the job.
And remember, all of our 2024/25 kits, training gear and walk-out jackets are also currently available…