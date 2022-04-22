We've also reduced remaining third kit stock by £10 to the same price as our discounted home kit (both now £45), giving you a final chance to grab a near-sold out design before it goes.

Finally, you can get set for the summer five-a-sides with 20% off all shorts and socks, completing your kit for less.

These items haven't been better value all season and will sell out soon, so act fast to get them while they're in stock by clicking here now!