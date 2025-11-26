Get your Christmas shopping sorted early, for less! Crystal Palace's Black Friday sale is NOW ON, with stunning discounts of up to 70% OFF running throughout the week!
With Christmas just around the corner, our huge sale is almost here! Get ready to score incredible bargains and kickstart your holiday shopping, as we slash prices on a selection of must-have items at our Club Shop.
Hurry, however, as discounts of up to 70% on selected products will only run until 23:59 GMT on Monday, 1st December.
The countdown is on and all items are subject to availability whilst stocks last – so don't miss out on these amazing deals, or they'll be gone!