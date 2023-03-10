Crystal Palace is delighted to unveil its eco-friendly Lifestyle collection, available for purchase now.

The collection features a variety of Palace landmarks, such as 'SE25' and 'Holmesdale’, as well as 'South London and Proud' (abbreviated to S.L.A.P., which should be a conversation starter!).

For every sustainable sweatshirt ordered from the collection, our collaborators Ecologi have planted a tree in the Iringa, a region in the south of Tanzania.

This forms part of a Forest Garden Project in which farmers are being trained to plant trees, restoring nutrients to the soil and increasing resilience to climate change. Orders placed will also help fund climate change projects across the world.

All items in Palace’s Lifestyle collection are made of premium organic cotton, a more sustainable material which, according to research by Eco-Stylist, lessens water pollution by pesticides; reduces greenhouse gas emissions in agriculture; and is better for recycling.