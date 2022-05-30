Palace have recorded some results in the famous red-and-blue that will live on in the memory for a lifetime, including victories against Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal.

Want to re-live Conor Gallagher’s Etihad winner, Wilfried Zaha’s Man Utd strike or Marc Guéhi captaining Palace to Wembley by repping the red-and-blue across south London?

You can get your hands on the adult Home Shirt for just £35 now and save yourself £20 – just click HERE.

Palace’s exploits on the road this season were capped by Zaha’s stunning last minute winner against Southampton at St. Mary’s – and you can get yourself kitted out to celebrate just like Wilf with a massive £30 off adult Away Shirts HERE.

Fans at Selhurst Park were treated to sensational goalkeeping performances from both Vicente Guaita and Jack Butland this season, and there’s no better way to emulate their success than to grab an adult GK Shirt for just £35.

Junior kits are also running out quickly and with huge savings across youth, infant and baby kits are sure to be sellout soon!

There is also a huge 40% off all shorts and socks – grab yours while stocks last.

All deals are available online and in store.