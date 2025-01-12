Available now for printing in-store – with online orders coming soon – ‘PALACE’ is inspired by the ‘Palace Main’ font weaved into our identity as a club.

Whilst in Premier League matches, all clubs must use a universal font, they have the option to alter their shirts' lettering in Cup competitions.

‘PALACE’ will therefore be worn on the back of shirts – both names and numbers – for our FA Cup fixtures this season, starting with today's third-round tie at home to Stockport County.

The font will be available to print from today in the Fanzone printing unit (open from 12:00 GMT) and main club shop (from 10:00) ahead of kick-off.

Check out the photos below of Palace’s shirts’ brand-new look!