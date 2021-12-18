Whether that's for a last-minute gift or you simply prefer to browse in person, our stores are regularly open over Christmas.
We have measures in place to keep you and others safe while shopping, too, so you can head down and know your welfare is a priority.
Find out all you need to know about our three Club Shops below.
How to get there
Bromley
-
The Glades
-
High Street
-
Bromley
-
BR1 1DN
Croydon
-
Centrale Shopping Centre
-
21 North End
-
Croydon
-
CR0 1TY
Selhurst
-
Selhurst Park stadium
-
Holmesdale Road
-
London
-
SE25 6PU
Club Shop opening hours
|Date
|Bromley
|Croydon
|Selhurst
|Saturday, 18th December
|9-20:00
|9-20:00
|9-17:30
|Sunday, 19th December
|11-17:00
|11-17:00
|Closed
|Monday, 20th December
|9-20:00
|9-20:00
|9-17:30
|Tuesday, 21st December
|9-20:00
|9-20:00
|9-17:30
|Wednesday, 22nd December
|9-20:00
|9-20:00
|9-17:30
|Thursday, 23rd December
|9-21:00
|9-20:00
|9-17:30
|Friday, 24th December
|9-17:00
|8:30-18:00
|9-12:30
|Saturday, 25th December
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Sunday, 26th December
|11-17:00
|11-17:00
|Closed
|Monday, 27th December
|9-19:00
|9-18:00
|Closed
|Tuesday, 28th December
|9-19:00
|9-18:00
|TBC
|Wednesday, 29th December
|9-19:00
|10-18:30
|9-17:30
|Thursday, 30th December
|9-21:00
|10-18:30
|9-17:30
|Friday, 31st December
|9-17:00
|10-18:30
|9-12:30
|Saturday, 1st January
|10-17:00
|10-18:00
|TBC
|Sunday, 2nd January
|11-17:00
|11-17:00
|Closed
|Monday, 3rd January
|10-17:00
|10-18:00
|Closed