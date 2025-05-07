To commemorate the Eagles’ latest remarkable FA Cup run – which has yielded just a third-ever Cup final in our history – our 2025 Wembley range remains available to purchase!

If, like us, you haven’t stopped singing the chants which fuelled such an incredible semi-final at the weekend, take your pick from “We’re the famous Crystal Palace”, “Boom, boom, boom, boom!” and “We’ve got super Oli Glasner!” themed gear.

The range includes our the brand new Art Of Football Cup Finalist tee, perfect for a stroll down Wembley Way; a commemorative scarf inspired by the 1990 FA Cup Final; and a t-shirt inspired by the incredible semi-final supporter display which quoted "I Can't Help Falling In Love With You."

There are also shirts, scarves, mugs and more on offer – ideal for showing off the famous Red and Blue wherever you are on cup final day!

Every item is currently available for pre-order with the exception of caps, foam fingers, bucket hats and and foam FA Cups, which are available to purchase now.

There are also a range of essentials to make your matchday experience all the more special, ahead of our meeting with Manchester City to be played on Saturday, 17th May (16:30 BST).

Check out the collection by clicking here!