It’s less than two weeks until the big day itself and time is fast running out – the deadline for UK delivery is Thursday, 15th December.

Get your hands on our stylish Home, Away and Third kits by clicking HERE – or put a Christmas spin on things by securing a festive Palace jumper or scarf while you’re at it.

There’s fun for all the family with our selection of Palace board games: Monopoly, Connect 4 and Guess Who among many more. Plus, travel in style to the games by building the miniature Crystal Palace Team Bus.