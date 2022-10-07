We have all sizes available to buy right now and expect the hugely popular designs worn this season to sell fast.
All three 2022/23 Crystal Palace kits are now available online and in-store.
Each of the shirts features an eye-catching graffiti style, with the third kit bringing back the iconic, timeless sash.
But it's the home and away strips that have marked the players' best moments so far this season as the south Londoners drew 1-1 with Liverpool at Anfield and breezed to a 3-1 win over Aston Villa, looking the part as they did so.
Each kit comes in standard, player and women's fits, and junior, infant and baby kits are also on sale. All you have to do is pick your favourite design, and then stock-up online here, or in our Bromley, Croydon and Selhurst Club Shops.
Better yet, if you're looking to buy for a younger fan, with kits fully stocked again you can take advantage of our Junior Gold Membership – for just £10 more than a junior shirt you'll receive a strip of your choice, a welcome pack, ticket access, Palace TV+, programmes, invites to exclusive events and more!