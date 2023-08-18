The Eagles wore the eye-catching new kit – which is also available in Women’s and Junior fits – for the first time in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

The third shirt features south London-inspired graffiti prominently, with dye-sub graphics containing the words ‘SOUTH LONDON & PROUD’ amalgamated with street-art designs to represent the club’s SE25 roots. This pattern is also featured on the club’s new warm up t-shirt and walkout jacket.

The shirt is trimmed in red on its right-hand side, and blue on its left, with these colours also appearing on the sleeve cuff and sides.

Like the home and away shirts, the Macron shirt has sustainability at its heart, being made from Eco Fabric, a polyester material 100% derived from recycled plastic and certified by the Global Recycled Standard.

The kit is available to buy online now and in all club stores.