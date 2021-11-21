The collection of new looks and styles gives you a chance to update the Palace section of your wardrobe or find the perfect gift for Christmas – there is something for everyone.

You’ll find a mix of t-shirts, track tops, hoodies and tracksuit bottoms in a variety of designs, modelled recently by Joel Ward, Michael Olise, Marc Guéhi and Conor Gallagher.

Included in this is our new Christmas range, with hats, the new annual and calendar, and enough gifts for every stocking you’re filling this year.

Check out some of our latest clothing and gifts below, and browse the new ranges here!