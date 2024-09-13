You can add personalisation – names (up to 14 characters) and squad numbers – to your 2024/25 Home, Eagle Yellow and Eagle Black kits, which are all available to buy online now, and in all physical Club Shops.
Wear the shirt of your favourite Palace player, with Men’s squad numbers now confirmed for 2024/25.
Supporters should note, however, that any items which have shirt printing, or any other form of personalisation included in the product, cannot be returned for a refund or exchanged unless the item is faulty or delivered damaged. A refund cannot be given for any personalised products you may have bought if a player changes club or squad number.
Our list of 2024/25 numbers can be seen below:
|Squad number
|Player
|1
|Dean Henderson
|2
|Joel Ward
|3
|Tyrick Mitchell
|4
|Rob Holding
|5
|Maxence Lacroix
|6
|Marc Guéhi
|7
|Ismaïla Sarr
|8
|Jefferson Lerma
|9
|Eddie Nketiah
|10
|Ebere Eze
|11
|Matheus França
|12
|Daniel Muñoz
|14
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|15
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|17
|Nathaniel Clyne
|18
|Daichi Kamada
|19
|Will Hughes
|20
|Adam Wharton
|26
|Chris Richards
|27
|Trevoh Chalobah
|28
|Cheick Doucouré
|30
|Matt Turner
|31
|Remi Matthews
|34
|Chadi Riad