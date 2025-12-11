1978 Admiral Home Shirt

The 1970s proved a defining decade for Palace, with the club undergoing significant change first through manager Malcolm Allison, then his successor, Terry Venables.

This would culminate in the historic season of 1978/79, where the Eagles achieved promotion to the top-flight of English football – this iconic strip has certainly stood the test of time.

1990 FA Cup Final Shirt

Our run to the 1990 FA Cup Final would define a generation of Palace supporters – this iconic strip being beamed to millions of homes across the country, as the Eagles came so close to the ultimate glory.

Keep the memories alive with this shirt from the original final, worn by the likes of Ian Wright, Geoff Thomas and Mark Bright.

1991 ZDS Cup Winners Shirt

This shirt remains beloved by supporters over three decades on.

The ZDS (or Full Members') Cup - a tournament for English clubs during the years that they were excluded from European competition - saw Palace and Everton meet in the final at Wembley in 1991, with the Eagles prevailing 4-1 after extra-time, captain Geoff Thomas lifting the trophy on a memorable day.

1991 Away Shirt

The club's association with yellow goes way back to the early '60s, when Palace's lucky away kit was adopted for its home outings.

By the time this Away Shirt rolled around in 1991/92, the Eagles were riding on three remarkable highs of seasons, and duly secured a respectable 10th-place finish to secure their berth in the inaugural Premier League – history in the making.

1997 Home Shirt

The 1997 Palace home shirt remains a fan favourite to this day. The timeless red and blue striped shirt with the white collar will always be synonymous with a sunny afternoon in May 1997.

In the play-off final at Wembley against Sheffield United, David Hopkin curled in the last-minute winner which saw Palace become a Premier League club again.