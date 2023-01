Supporters will be able to get their hands on the new kit in-store at our Selhurst Club Shop and online from Friday, August 5th.

Fans who pre-ordered online before July 31st will receive also their kits this week.

The first batch of the hugely popular third kit has now sold out, but is available to pre-order here with more stock arriving shortly.

We would like to thank supporters for their patience in awaiting deliveries.