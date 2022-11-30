With three tours taking place on three days in early December, fans who donated their 2019/20 ticket refunds to the redevelopment project will be shown the areas of Selhurst rarely open to the public, including the home and away dressing rooms, Media Centre, Boardroom and even the Selhurst Park tunnel.

Founder Members can book their tour now by clicking here, and can book an additional complimentary place for a +1. If you have accessibility requirements, please email customer.services@cpfc.co.uk to discuss them.

Full dates and times are shown below.