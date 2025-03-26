Tour participants will be guided through typically closed parts of SE25, learning about the stadium and club's unique history, while exploring the areas you can't see on a matchday.

You will begin in some of our lounges with tea, coffee and biscuits all available, before moving on to see where the media operate from. Next, head into the home and away dressing rooms and through the tunnel, along the pitch and into the dugouts, where you can take a picture to last a lifetime.

Along the way, you’ll be following a special map, with kids taking part in an exciting scavenger hunt to find Crystal Palace players along the way!

The tour will conclude with some chocolate rewards for all their hard work, as well as a certificate of completion.

For the adults, you'll hear previously untold stories at the heart of where they happened, following in the footsteps of players and managers past and present, and exploring how one of the Premier League's oldest standing stadiums looks and feels on the inside.

Places can be booked by clicking here. The Easter tour is priced at just £15 for under-18s, £21 for concessions and £25 for adults. Tour participants will also get a 10% discount at the CPFC Selhurst Park club shop.

If you have any mobility requirements, please book in an accessible tour with our Disability Liaison Officer by emailing dlo@cpfc.co.uk.

Easter Tour dates

Tour timings are 12:00, 14:30 and 16:30 BST, subject to availability.