“Repainting the steps and nosings on the stairwells required 980L of paint, and I have to thank Mark Costello and his in-house maintenance team for their hard work throughout summer, as well all the operations staff.

“Getting the stadium ready is a tough job. People often ask what do we do when the season breaks – do we go on holiday? – but the truth is it’s busy for us all. We do miss things and we will pick them up over the next few weeks. My expectations are very high of my team, but they all care about making the stadium a better place to be.

“I should shout out the ticketing team also, who worked hard over summer. They are a wonderful bunch, as are the pitch team, who work in such a small window to get the pitch ready.”

“Continuing to improve Selhurst is a constant task, and we’re always working to do more – with a lot in the pipeline over the coming months. The winter break in particular gives us a chance to make further improvements, because we know supporters want us to look at upgrades such as the toilets, PA system, furniture in the lounges, and seating. Rest assured we’re aware of that, and can guarantee more work over the coming months and years.

“As a club, we’re also focused on reducing our carbon footprint, cutting waste and being a sustainable organisation.”