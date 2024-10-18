Our Festive Stadium Tours offer a unique experience and insight into the home of Crystal Palace Football Club.

From the moment you arrive for your 75-minute tour, you'll be indulged in all things seasonal, with hot chocolate, mulled wine, mince pies and gingerbread cookies available upon arrival!

Youngsters should remember to keep their eyes peeled as they follow our special map, as there’s a scavenger hunt to tackle along the way, and a certificate of completion to earn for your efforts!

Tour participants will be guided through typically closed parts of SE25, learning about the stadium and club's history and exploring the areas you can't see on a matchday.

Along the way, you'll visit some of our lounges; see where the media operate from; be led into the home and away dressing rooms; and then through the tunnel, along the pitch and into the dugouts, where you can take pictures and create memories to last a lifetime.

Once you've finished, continue your day at the Selhurst Park club shop, where tour guests will enjoy a 10% discount!

It’s the perfect festive gift for Palace fans young and old, with a range of tour dates available.

Places can be booked by clicking here. Please ensure you choose an option marked 'Festive Stadium Tour' for our Christmas offering.

Private accessible tours are also available. Please contact our Disability Liaison Officer at dlo@cpfc.co.uk for further information.