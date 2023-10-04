Our festive-themed stadium tours offer a unique experience of the home of Crystal Palace Football Club, including mulled wine and mince pies for adults, and hot chocolate and gingerbread for kids.

Youngsters should remember to keep their eyes peeled as they follow our special map, as there’s even a scavenger hunt to tackle!

It’s the perfect festive gift for Palace fans young and old, with a range of tour dates available.

Tour participants will be guided through typically closed parts of SE25, learning about the stadium and club's history and exploring the areas you can't see on a matchday.

You will begin in some of our lounges, see where the media operate from, be led into the home and away dressing rooms and then through the tunnel, along the pitch and into the dugouts, where you can take a picture to last a lifetime.

Places can be booked by clicking here.

Can't wait until Christmas? Non-seasonal Selhurst Park stadium tours are also available during October half-term, offering the perfect day out for the whole family.