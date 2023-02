The final will kick-off at 15:00 GMT and is due to be broadcast live on the BBC.

Selhurst is no stranger to hosting top-level women’s football, with the Vitality Women’s FA Cup final held there on three occasions between 2001 and 2003, and Palace having played there twice this season – setting a new record attendance both times.

This year’s Women’s League Cup final follows on from a record-breaking attendance of over 8,000 at AFC Wimbledon in 2021/22, when Manchester City overcome Chelsea 3-1.

Tickets for the final at Selhurst Park are now on sale and are priced as follows:

Adult: £15 (Category 1), £10 (Category 2)

Under-16s: £2.50

Student/Seniors (over-65s): £5

Groups, adult tickets (9+): £7.50 (Category 1), £5 (Category 2)

Tickets can be purchased here.