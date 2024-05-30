Available throughout the holidays, our tours offer a unique experience at Selhurst Park – with plenty of fun for the whole family, perfect for entertaining young Palace fans during the school holidays.

Tour participants will be guided through typically closed parts of SE25, learning about the stadium and club's history and exploring the areas you can't typically see on a matchday.

You will begin in some of our lounges, see where the media operate from, be led into the home and away dressing rooms and then through the tunnel, along the pitch and into the dugouts, where you can take a picture to last a lifetime.

You'll hear previously untold stories at the heart of where they happened; follow in the footsteps of players and managers past and present; and see how one of the Premier League's oldest standing stadiums looks on the inside.

