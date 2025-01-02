Our tours offer a unique experience at Selhurst Park, perfect for entertaining Palace fans young and old.

Over the course of 75 action-packed minutes, participants will be guided through typically closed parts of SE25, learning about the stadium and club's history and exploring the areas you can't typically see on a matchday.

You will begin in some of our lounges, where tea, coffee and biscuits will be available upon arrival.

You'll see where the media operate from, be led into the home and away dressing rooms and then through the tunnel, along the pitch and into the dugouts, where you can take pictures and make memories to last a lifetime.

You'll hear previously untold stories at the heart of where they happened; follow in the footsteps of players and managers past and present; and see how one of the Premier League's oldest standing stadiums looks on the inside.

Junior attendees will get a certificate of completion, and once you've finished, you can continue your day at the Selhurst Park club shop, where tour guests will enjoy a 10% discount!

Places can be booked by clicking here.