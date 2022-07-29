When Crystal Palace hosted Montpellier, fans saw striking new artwork and changes across the stadium, with more still planned before the Premier League opens the following Friday.

Currently, the stadium has eye-catching new designs across the portacabins and Fanzone, new offices for staff, repainted steps, updated stadium sponsorship, and improved facilities in Legends Restuarant.

The roll-out of the club's new crest, featuring the year 1861, has also begun, with major signage updated over summer. These will be fully replaced in a phased and sustainable way over the next year or so, aligning with other planned stadium works.

Check out the latest changes below!