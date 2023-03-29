Available on select dates throughout the Easter holidays, these tours offer a unique experience at Selhurst Park with plenty of fun for the whole family.

Tour participants will be guided through typically closed parts of SE25, learning about the stadium and club's history and exploring the areas you can't see on a matchday.

You will begin in some of our lounges, see where the media operate from, be led into the home and away dressing rooms and then through the tunnel, along the pitch and into the dugouts, where you can take a picture to last a lifetime.

Along the way, you’ll be following a special map, with kids taking part in an exciting scavenger hunt to find Crystal Palace players along the way! The tour will conclude with some chocolate rewards for all their hard work.

For the adults, you'll hear previously untold stories at the heart of where they happened, following in the footsteps of players and managers past and present, and seeing how one of the Premier League's oldest standing stadiums looks on the inside.

Places can be booked by clicking here.

Tour dates

Tour timings are 10:00, 12:00, 14:30 and 16:30 BST, subject to availability.