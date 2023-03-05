How can I follow the Final?

Tickets for the 22/23 Continental Tyres League Cup Final are officially sold-out.

Nevertheless, supporters who cannot attend will be able to watch the match live on BBC One in the UK. Coverage begins at 14:25 GMT, ahead of the 15:00 kick-off.

The game will also be available for the rest of the world to watch live via The FA Player.

I'm coming to the game - what should I know?

Supporters attending the fixture should download the official Conti Cup Final Fan Guide.

Please note that, due to planned engineering work on the London Overground network, there will be no services running to / from Norwood Junction station. Extra services are serving Selhurst station today for the match, which won't stop at Thornton Heath.

There are also direct services to / from Clapham Junction running from East Croydon station. Spectators are also encouraged to consider interchange at East Croydon for fast rail connectivity.