Crystal Palace have agreed a new loan move for Montes at Belgian side RWD Molenbeek, based in Brussels, where he will remain until the end of this season, subject to FA/Premier League approval and international clearance.

Montes signed for Palace after leaving college team Georgetown University in May 2021, before heading to Belgium on loan.

He joins a RWDM side currently sitting third in the Belgian First Division B.

Everyone at Crystal Palace wishes him the best of luck as he continues his development in Belgium.