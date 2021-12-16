The decision was taken because Watford F.C. continue to have an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, resulting in their training ground being closed, and have an insufficient number of players available to fulfil their match. First and foremost we wish all those affected a swift and full recovery.

We understand the disappointment this will cause to our supporters who had made plans to attend the fixture and thank them for their understanding. We will share further details regarding the fixture rearrangement at the earliest opportunity.

Tickets will be valid for the rearranged date. Supporters requiring a refund should email the Box Office with 'Watford Refund' in the subject bar and their client reference number.