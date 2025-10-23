Now, the Holmesdale Fanatics, who produce the fully fan-funded displays, have released exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the making of their most recent spectacle, which accompanied our opening home game of this season.

The display, which depicted Joel Ward lifting aloft the FA Cup trophy at Wembley Stadium, was accompanied by a banner which celebrated the incredible journey of the football club, from the cast iron and plate glass structure where the club was originally formed, to major trophy holders: ‘Built from glass – etched in silver.’

Ahead of another supporter-led display at our first home UEFA Conference League match tonight – with fan donations for the display still open – watch the video of the previous spectacular creative process below.