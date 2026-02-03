The group was first formed at the end of 2015, with the constitution signed in April 2016, and has grown in strength over the decade.

Back then, the objective was laid out of promoting the welfare of disabled supporters. And in that time, the organisation has done just that, thanks in part to fundraising activities, outstanding leadership and dedication from members.

The ten-year celebration included a fun quiz, a raffle, and a buffet dinner, with members taking the time to celebrate the incredible community formed over the last decade.

One of the standout achievements during that time was the ground-breaking GiveVision headset to enhance vision for fans with sight loss.

One DSA member who is visually impaired, Neale Ormston, spoke of his gratitude at the event.

"I'm able to do what I’m doing because of the club and the DSA," he said. "For me being visually impaired, what they’ve done with Give Vision and the headsets is amazing.”

"The DSA supports everyone who is disabled, it’s fantastic. The job they do is very underrated, unnoticed at times maybe, but the club is always here to support us, hopefully for many more years to come!"

And, as mentioned, there were also special guests with Potter, McCarthy, Remi Matthews, Ashleigh Weerden and Eve Annets all in attendance.