Season Ticket holders are now able to select refund options online or by calling the Box Office on 08712 000071 to make their selection.

We would like to thank every Season Ticket holder for their patience waiting for this process to begin. Each holder will have been emailed details of their specific refund amount owed, with instructions on how to make selections now the system is open.

All current Season Ticket holders will retain priority over their seat(s) in 2020/21 when sales commence, whatever options they choose.

Supporters effectively have four match tickets remaining on their 19/20 Season Ticket – and they have a choice as to how each ticket is refunded or redistributed.

For example, supporters may wish to transfer the refund value of one ticket towards the Academy, one ticket towards Palace for Life Foundation, one ticket towards their 20/21 Season Ticket in the form of credit, and one ticket for a refund. Alternatively, you could select all four tickets to go towards the Academy or one of the other options, for example.

We have added significant detail to supporters considering Option 1 (outlined in full below), which relates to supporters transferring refunds towards the club’s Academy development project. Supporters who choose to direct all four tickets towards the Academy will receive more benefits than those who transfer one, two or three tickets.

Options in detail

Option 1. Support the club’s Academy, become an Academy Founder Member and receive a range of benefits.

If you wish to waive your right to a refund to enable the club to reinvest the money, we will put such funds towards further enhancing our Academy development project. Whilst we are continuing to move forward with the project there are always more educational and physical facilities we can add and players we can recruit to help fulfil our goal of being the leading academy in the country.

We can promise you any money offered in this way will be specifically targeted there and will not go to waste. If you choose to direct any number of tickets towards this option, you will become an Academy Founder Member.

The benefits are tiered, so how many of your remaining tickets you waive your refund to will be reflected in the benefits you receive.

Transfer your refund of one ticket

An invitation for you and one guest to visit the new Academy site for a tour. Dates to be notified in advance

Have your name listed as an Academy Founder Member on a wall at the Academy Reception

Receive one general admission Season Ticket for the Under-23s next season

Receive a limited edition enamel pin badge

200 loyalty points

Transfer your refund of two tickets

An invitation for you and one guest to watch the first-team train, take part in a signing session, and enjoy a tour of the Training Ground. Dates to be notified in advance

An invitation for you and one guest to visit the new Academy site for a tour. Dates to be notified in advance

Have your name listed as an Academy Founder Member on a wall at the Academy Reception

Receive one general admission Season Ticket for the Under-23s next season

Receive a £10 gift card to be spent in the Club Shop or online

Receive a limited edition enamel pin badge

300 loyalty points

Transfer your refund of three tickets

An invitation for you and one guest to watch the first-team train, take part in a signing session, and enjoy a tour of the Training Ground. Dates to be notified in advance

An invitation for you and one guest to visit the new Academy site for a tour. Dates to be notified in advance

Have your name listed as an Academy Founder Member on a wall at the Academy Reception

Receive one general admission Season Ticket for the Under-23s next season

Receive a £20 gift card to be spent in the Club Shop or online

Receive a limited edition enamel pin badge

400 loyalty points

Transfer your refund of four tickets

An invitation for you and one guest to watch the first-team train, take part in a signing session, and enjoy a tour of the Training Ground. Dates to be notified in advance

An invitation for you and one guest to visit the new Academy site for a tour. Dates to be notified in advance

An invitation for you and one guest to visit Selhurst Park for a tour. Dates to be notified in advance

A 20/21 Gold Membership

Have your name listed as an Academy Founder Member on a wall at the Academy Reception

Receive one general admission Season Ticket for the Under-23s next season

Receive a £20 gift card to be spent in the Club Shop or online

Receive a limited edition enamel pin badge

500 loyalty points

Option 2. Donate to Palace for Life Foundation, to help the most vulnerable young people in our community get their lives back on track after lockdown.

Option 3. A credit towards your 20/21 Season Ticket.

Option 4. A refund to the debit or credit card you paid with.

More information

To select your options you must click here and log-in to your Palace Account or phone 08712 000071 until 23:59 on 20th July 2020. Refunds will be processed within 28 days.

If you do not select an option ‪before 23:59 BST on 20th July 2020, the money will be put towards the Academy development project. This does not affect your consumer statutory rights. Should you wish to receive a refund ‪after 20th July 2020, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk in order for your request to be considered.

Please note, for Season Ticket holders who purchased multiple Season Tickets for friends and family, only the person who completed the transaction on their account will be able to log on to select the options. The options selected by the person who completed the transaction will account for the entire pro-rata value of all Season Tickets refunded.

Full FAQs can be found here.