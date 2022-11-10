The Cherries clash will take place on New Year's Eve as Palace return to league action following the World Cup break, looking to seal off 2022 in style.
Find out how to be at the Vitality stadium below.
Tickets for Crystal Palace's final match of 2022, against AFC Bournemouth, go on sale to qualifying supporters from tomorrow (Friday, 11th November).
The Cherries clash will take place on New Year's Eve as Palace return to league action following the World Cup break, looking to seal off 2022 in style.
Find out how to be at the Vitality stadium below.
Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £10!
Sales phases
One ticket per client reference number.
Tickets go on sale at 10am online only, then from 14:00 via all methods.
Prices
Coach travel
Cost: £30
Departure time: 10am