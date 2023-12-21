Supporters are urged to read the below information in full before purchasing tickets.
MATCH DETAILS
All times are UK time.
Arsenal (A)
- Saturday, 20th January 2024
- 12:30 GMT
- Premier League
- Emirates Stadium
TICKET DETAILS
Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £25!
SALES PHASES
One ticket per client reference number until the final sales phase.
Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.
- Friday, 22nd December: Members and Season Ticket holders with 8,000+ Loyalty Points
- Wednesday, 27th December: Members and Season Ticket holders with 5,000+ Loyalty Points
- Thursday, 28th December: Members and Season Ticket holders with 3,000+ Loyalty Points
- Thursday, 28th December - 17:30 online only, then Friday, 29th December 09:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket+ holders (no Loyalty Points requirements)
- Friday, 29th December: Members and Season Ticket holders (no Loyalty Points requirements)
- Tuesday, 2nd January 2024: Members and Season Ticket holders can purchase two tickets per client reference number, i.e. an additional ticket, or two if they haven't bought already.
Please note all ticket sale phases are subject to availability.
PRICES
- Adult: £30.00
- Under-25s: £21.50
- Ages 65+: £17.25
- Under-16s: £11.00
COACH TRAVEL
There is one supporters' coach booked for our visit to the Emirates Stadium, travelling from Selhurst Park. Click here to book,
Tickets will cost £25 per person with a departure time of 08:30 GMT.