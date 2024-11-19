Oliver Glasner's Eagles will take on Mikel Arteta's side at the Emirates Stadium at 19:30 GMT on Wednesday, 18th December for a place in the semi-finals.

Palace have overcome Norwich City, Queens Park Rangers and Aston Villa to reach this stage of the competition – our first League Cup quarter-final since 2011/12, when Palace memorably knocked out Manchester United at Old Trafford at this stage.

There are no replays in the Carabao Cup; should this tie end level after 90 minutes, it will go straight to penalties.

Match Details

All times are UK time.

Arsenal (A)

Wednesday, 18th December

19:30

Carabao Cup quarter-finals

Emirates Stadium

Ticket Details

All tickets for this fixture will be a digital download to your Apple and Google wallet, emailed in two tranches to the ticket owner: the first in week commencing Monday 2nd December, and the second on Monday 16th December.

Supporters who are unable to use digital tickets should please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk when you have purchased your ticket; you will then be added to a duplicates list to be collected at Arsenal. If you are traveling to the game with somebody who can download your ticket for you, this is advised, in order to avoid potential queues at Emirates Stadium.

Supporters under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult.