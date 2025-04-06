Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here!

You are urged to read the below information in full before purchasing tickets.

Ticket Details

All tickets for this fixture will be in a digital format, to download to your Apple or Google Wallet.

Each individual ticket will be emailed to the ticket owner.

If you are unable to use digital tickets please email the box office – boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk – after your purchase to request your duplicate ticket.

Sales Phases

All sale phases are subject to availability. Initially one ticket per client reference number.

Please note that multiple sale phases will go on sale in the same day; please read the timings below carefully. All timings BST.

Monday, 7th April – 10:00 online only, then 12:00 via all other methods**:** Season Ticket Holders and Members with 8,000+ Loyalty Points

10:00 online only, then 12:00 via all other methods**:** Season Ticket Holders and Members with 3,000+ Loyalty Points; Season Ticket+ Holders (no Loyalty Points requirements) Tuesday, 8th April – 14:00 online only, then 16:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members (no Loyalty Points requirements)

– 14:00 online only, then 16:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members (no Loyalty Points requirements) Wednesday, 9th April – 10:00 online only, then 12:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members can purchase two tickets per client reference number, i.e. an additional ticket, or two if they haven't bought already.

Prices

Adult: £30

£30 Senior (65+): £18.25

£18.25 Under-24s: £22.75

£22.75 Under-17s: £11.50

Coach Travel

There will be one supporters coach travelling from Selhurst Park.

Tickets will cost £25 per person with a departure time of 15:30 BST.

Match Details