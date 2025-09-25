Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here!

You are urged to read the below information in full before purchasing tickets.

Ticket Details

Children aged 13 and under must be accompanied by an adult aged 18+.

All tickets for this fixture will be digital tickets, to download to your Apple or Google Wallet.

If you are unable to use Digital Tickets, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk after you have purchased your ticket, and we will arrange for you to collect your ticket(s) at the Emirates Stadium.

All tickets will be emailed to the each individual supporter around three days before the fixture.

Please note away tickets are non-transferable. If you are unable to attend the game, you can obtain a refund for your ticket(s) up to 24 hours before kick-off. Anyone found transferring tickets without the clubs consent will be banned from purchasing future away games.

Sales Phases

All sale phases are subject to availability. Initially one ticket per client reference number.

Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all methods from 14:00.

Friday, 26th September: Season Ticket holders and Members with 8,000+ Loyalty Points

Season Ticket holders and Members with 8,000+ Loyalty Points Monday, 29th September: Season Ticket holders and Members with 5,000+ Loyalty Points

Season Ticket holders and Members with 5,000+ Loyalty Points Tuesday, 30th September: Season Ticket holders and Members with 2,000+ Loyalty Points

Season Ticket holders and Members with 2,000+ Loyalty Points Tuesday, 30th September – 17:30 online only, then 09:00 Wednesday, 1st October via all methods: Season Ticket+ holders, no Loyalty Points requirements

17:30 online only, then 09:00 Wednesday, 1st October via all methods: Season Ticket+ holders, no Loyalty Points requirements Wednesday, 1st October: Season Ticket holders and Members, no Loyalty Points requirements

Season Ticket holders and Members, no Loyalty Points requirements Thursday, 2nd October: Season Ticket holders and Members can purchase two tickets per client reference number, i.e. an additional ticket, or two if they haven't bought already.

Prices

Adult: £30

£30 Senior (66+): £18.25

£18.25 Under-24s: £22.75

£22.75 Under-16s: £11.50

Adult and Under-24 Disabled supporters will pay £21; Seniors and Under 16s will pay the prices above, along with a free PA if required.

Coach Travel

We have one accessible supporters' coach booked for this fixture with a departure time of 09:30 GMT, and a cost of £25 per ticket.

Match Details

Arsenal v Crystal Palace