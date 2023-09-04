Supporters are urged to read the below information in full before purchasing tickets.

Match Details

All times are UK time.

Aston Villa (A)

Saturday, 16th August

15:00

Premier League

Villa Park

Ticket Details

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £25!

Tickets in the lower tier will be sent, via email digital download links, to the transaction owner three days before the game.

All tickets purchased in the accessible areas will be posted out.

Tickets in the upper tier will be on sale once the majority of the tickets have sold in the lower tier, and will be paper tickets with the option of collection or postage.

Sales phases

One ticket per client reference number until the final sales phase.

Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.

Tuesday, 5th September: Members and Season Ticket Holders with 7,000+ Loyalty Points

Wednesday, 6th September: Members and Season Ticket Holders with 3,000+ Loyalty Points

Wednesday, 6th September - 17:30 online only, then Thursday, 7th September 09:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket+ Holders (no Loyalty Points requirements)

17:30 online only, then Thursday, 7th September 09:00 via all other methods: Thursday, 7th September: Members and Season Ticket Holders (no Loyalty Points requirements)

Friday, 8th September: Members and Season Ticket holders can purchase two tickets per client reference number, i.e. an additional ticket or two if they haven't bought already

Please note all ticket sale phases are subject to availability.

Prices

Adult: £30.00

Over-66s: £29.50

Under-21s: £29.50

Under-18s: £23.00

Under-14s: £16.50

Coach Travel

There will be one coach travelling from Selhurst Park. Tickets will cost £35 per person with a departure time of 09:00 BST.