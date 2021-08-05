The Away Ticket Ballot gives Gold and Junior Eagles Gold Members the chance to access tickets to the most sought after away games, regardless of Loyalty Points.

Members can enter the Away Ticket Ballot for any away game this season, with tickets allocated after the ballot is closed.

Each match will see a small number of seats reserved for Members who’ve entered the ballot, with the successful Members chosen at random.

If successful, you will be invited to purchase the ticket or tickets you have applied for.

The Away Ticket Ballot is now open for the visits to Chelsea and West Ham with eligible Members able to enter until 10:00 BST Tuesday 10th August. You can find it on the Member Hub.

It’s not too late to join as a Member and enter the ballot! Gold and Junior Gold Memberships come with a range of other benefits including access to live broadcasts, welcome packs, digital matchday programmes and more.