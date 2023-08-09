Supporters are urged to read the below information in full before purchasing tickets.
Match Details
All times are UK time.
Brentford (A)
- Saturday, 26th August
- 15:00
- Premier League
- Gtech Community Stadium
Ticket Details
Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+, Gold Membership or Junior Gold Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £55!
Sale phases
One ticket per client reference number until the final sales phase.
Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.
- Thursday, 10th August: Members and Season Ticket Holders with 8,500+ Loyalty Points
- Friday, 11th August: Members and Season Ticket Holders with 7,500+ Loyalty Points
- Monday, 14th August: Members and Season Ticket Holders with 6,500+ Loyalty Points
- Tuesday, 15th August: Members and Season Ticket Holders with 5,500+ Loyalty Points
If tickets are remaining after Phase Four, more sale phases will be released.
Please note all ticket sale phases are subject to availability.
Prices
- Adult: £30.00
- Seniors (65+): £25.00
- 18-24s: £25.00
- Juniors (Under-18s): £10.00
Coach Travel
There will be one coach travelling from Selhurst Park. Tickets will cost £25 per person with a departure time of 11:30 BST.