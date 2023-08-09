Supporters are urged to read the below information in full before purchasing tickets.

Match Details

All times are UK time.

Brentford (A)

Saturday, 26th August

15:00

Premier League

Gtech Community Stadium

Ticket Details

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+, Gold Membership or Junior Gold Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £55!

Sale phases

One ticket per client reference number until the final sales phase.

Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.

Thursday, 10th August: Members and Season Ticket Holders with 8,500+ Loyalty Points

Friday, 11th August: Members and Season Ticket Holders with 7,500+ Loyalty Points

Monday, 14th August: Members and Season Ticket Holders with 6,500+ Loyalty Points

Tuesday, 15th August: Members and Season Ticket Holders with 5,500+ Loyalty Points

If tickets are remaining after Phase Four, more sale phases will be released.

Please note all ticket sale phases are subject to availability.

Prices

Adult: £30.00

Seniors (65+): £25.00

18-24s: £25.00

Juniors (Under-18s): £10.00

Coach Travel

There will be one coach travelling from Selhurst Park. Tickets will cost £25 per person with a departure time of 11:30 BST.