The clash will see Palace look to go unbeaten this season against their south coast rivals after the clubs' 1-1 draw at Selhurst earlier this campaign.
The club will be operating a waiting list for Season Ticket holders and Paid Members with 2,500+ Loyalty Points, and this can be joined online here, in person at the Box Office, or by calling 08712 000 071.
For those who have purchased tickets, please take note of the below security information.
Security Information
Before purchasing tickets, fans are encouraged to read this important security information:
- Please arrive early to avoid delays at turnstiles.
- Prior to entry to the Amex Stadium ticket holders MUST ensure they have photo ID/Season Ticket/Membership cards in addition to match tickets. There will be no entry through any outer cordons without a match ticket/photo ID/Season Ticket or Membership Card.
- Before entry is allowed into the Amex Stadium, security staff will be checking the name on each ticket and this must match the name printed on your Season Ticket/Membership card. If the name on the match ticket does not match your Season Ticket/Membership card, fans will be refused entry into the stadium.
- Stewards will be carrying out pat-down searches prior to entry into the stadium.
- On entry anyone obscuring their face in any way will not be allowed to enter the ground.
- Pyrotechnics are strictly prohibited: anyone found in possession of pyrotechnics will be arrested.
- Small handbags and clutch bags are allowed into the Amex stadium, but anything bigger will not be allowed.
- Any person found selling their match ticket online, in person or by any other means will have their Season Ticket/Membership withdrawn.
- Additional queries should be raised with the CPFC Box Office