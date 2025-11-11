Burnley (A)

Match Details

Wednesday, 3rd December

19:30 GMT

Premier League

Turf Moor

Ticket Details

All tickets for this fixture will be a digital ticket to download to your Apple or Google Wallet. If you are unable to use Digital Tickets, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk after you have purchased your ticket and we will arrange for you to collect your ticket(s) at Turf Moor.

All tickets will be emailed to each individual supporter named on the ticket approximately one week before the fixture.

Please note away tickets are non-transferable. If you are unable to attend the game you can obtain a refund for your ticket(s) up to 24 hours before kick off.

Anyone found transferring tickets without the club’s consent will be banned from purchasing future away games.

Sales Phases

All sale phases are subject to availability. One ticket per client reference number.

Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.

Wednesday, 12th November – 10:00 online only, then 12:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 8,000+ Loyalty Points

14:00 online only, then 16:00 via all methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members (no Loyalty Points requirements) Friday, 14th November – 10:00 online only, then 14:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members can purchase two tickets per client reference number, i.e. an additional ticket, or two if they haven't bought already.

Prices

Adult : £30.00

: £30.00 Senior (65+): £27.00

£27.00 Under 21: £25.00

£25.00 Under 18: £20.00

Coach Travel

We have three supporters' coaches booked for this fixture with a departure time of 11:00 GMT from Selhurst Park, and a cost of £55 per ticket.