Ticket Details

Tickets for this fixture are all paper tickets, and supporters will have the option of receiving via postage or collection from the Selhurst Park box office.

Please note that if you opt for collection, all tickets must be collected from Selhurst Park no later than 12:00 BST on Saturday, 16th August. Tickets not collected will automatically be cancelled unless you have made alternative arrangements for collection with the box office.

If you have any queries regarding your ticket delivery, please contact the box office on 0333 360 1861 or email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk.

Sales Phases

All sale phases are subject to availability. Initially one ticket per client reference number.

Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.

Thursday, 31st July: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 9,000+ Loyalty Points

Season Ticket Holders and Members with 9,000+ Loyalty Points Friday, 1st August: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 7,500+ Loyalty Points

Season Ticket Holders and Members with 7,500+ Loyalty Points Monday, 4th August: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 5,500+ Loyalty Points

Season Ticket Holders and Members with 5,500+ Loyalty Points Tuesday, 5th August: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 3,500+ Loyalty Points

Season Ticket Holders and Members with 3,500+ Loyalty Points Tuesday, 5th August – 17:30 online only, then Wednesday, 6th August 09:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket+ Holders (no Loyalty Points requirements)

17:30 online only, then Wednesday, 6th August 09:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket+ Holders (no Loyalty Points requirements) Wednesday, 6th August: Season Ticket Holders and Members (no Loyalty Points requirements)

Season Ticket Holders and Members (no Loyalty Points requirements) Thursday, 7th August: Season Ticket Holders and Members can purchase two tickets per client reference number, i.e. an additional ticket, or two if they haven't bought already.

Prices

Adult: £30

£30 Under-23s: £28

£28 Senior (66+): £23.50

£23.50 Under-20s: £23.50

Coach Travel

There will be one supporters coach travelling from Selhurst Park.

Tickets will cost £25 per person with a departure time of 10:30 BST.