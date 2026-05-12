Enhanced security measures

In a bid to prevent away fans from accessing the home sections, there will be a number of enhanced security measures in place for this match, including the disabling of ticket sharing to limit the unauthorised sharing of tickets and touting.

Supporters are reminded that, as per our Terms & Conditions, Home Match Tickets are for the use of supporters of the Club only. By purchasing a Home Match Ticket and/or using the same you are promising to us that you are a supporter of the Club.

Supporters should note:

Ticket sharing will be turned off for this fixture.

Supporters who are found to have shared their ticket will be banned from buying a Season Ticket or Membership next season.

Security will be enhanced upon entry to Selhurst Park, with all supporters searched.

We encourage all supporters to arrive as early as possible to facilitate smooth access to the stadium.

Tickets will only be available to supporters who have registered their CPFC accounts prior to 1st December 2025.

Online queuing system

Due to the anticipated high demand for tickets, there will be a queuing system in place to ensure you are able to purchase tickets as smoothly as possible.

Any supporters visiting our ticketing website prior to 10:00 BST on Wednesday will join a waiting room. At 10:00, supporters will be allocated a randomised place in the queue, and redirected to purchase tickets when possible.

Supporters will be able to purchase one ticket per Client Reference Number initially; should availability remain, guest tickets will be available in a later sales phase.

As always, Gold Members, Junior Gold Members and Season Ticket+ holders enjoy an exclusive priority window to secure their tickets, as one of a vast number of benefits included in their packages.

Tickets for this match are priced as Category A.

Sales Phases

Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 BST on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.

Wednesday, 13th May: Gold Members, Junior Gold Members and Season Ticket+ Holders 1 ticket purchasable per Member/Season Ticket+ Holder.

Gold Members, Junior Gold Members and Season Ticket+ Holders Friday, 15th May: All other Members and Season Ticket Holders. 1 ticket purchasable per Member/Season Ticket Holder.

All other Members and Season Ticket Holders. TBC, subject to availability: 1 additional guest ticket purchasable per Member/Season Ticket Holder (2 in total per client reference number, subject to availability).

Please note the following important information:

All sales phases are subject to availability.

Supporters can purchase multiple tickets in one transaction, as long as the supporters they are allocating tickets to have the qualifying membership for that sales phase.

All guest tickets must be allocated to supporters with a client reference number.

Don’t miss a single ticketing on-sale period moving forwards: download the official Crystal Palace App for free now, and receive advance warning notifications straight to your phone.

Match Details

Crystal Palace v Arsenal