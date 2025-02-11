On Monday, 17th February (KO: 19:00 GMT), Darren Powell’s side welcome Aston Villa to Sutton. Palace are currently in ninth place in the Premier League 2, and a win against the Villains will see them advance as high as fifth.

The Eagles need to finish within the top 16 in the Premier League 2 in order to guarantee a place in the 16-team play-off at the end of the season. The side finished ninth last time out and narrowly lost out to Liverpool in the play-offs.

An away trip to West Bromwich Albion follows after the game against Villa, before the side welcome London rivals Arsenal to the VBS Community Stadium on Monday, 3rd March (KO: 19:00 GMT).

Tickets for both of these games are available from just £1 - click HERE to buy yours now!

Details regarding the streaming of these matches on Palace TV+ will be announced in due course.

Match Details