The only way to buy a ticket for either match is via our resale platform. Season Ticket holders and Members can purchase resold tickets if available here.
Tickets for Crystal Palace’s home fixtures against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, 5th April (15:00 BST) and Bournemouth (Saturday, 19th April, 15:00) are now sold out, and can only be purchased via our resale system.
Tickets for Brighton are priced as Category B, and for Bournemouth as Category C.
Can't make it?
If you are a Season Ticket holder who can't make this match, don't let your seat go to waste: find out how to resell your match ticket by following the steps listed here.
Alternatively, learn how to share tickets with Friends & Family.
Match Details
Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Saturday, 5th April
- 15:00 BST
- Premier League
- Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace v Bournemouth
- Saturday, 19th April
- 15:00 BST
- Premier League
- Selhurst Park