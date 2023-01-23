Season Ticket+ holders can transfer their tickets to any supporter with a Client Reference Number if they are listed as 'friends and family' on their ticketing account. You can add supporters to your account within your ‘Personal details’ on your ticketing profile. Supporters can also request an e-ticket from the Box Office free of charge.

All other Season Ticket holders can transfer a match ticket online or through the app to a Member or Season Ticket holder, free of charge. Supporters can also request an e-ticket from the Box Office for an admin fee of £10.

To share tickets, Season Ticket holders should follow the below steps:

Login to your ticketing account with the email address associated with your Season Ticket+ Click your name in the top right-hand screen and click ‘Tickets’ in the drop-down menu. Click on the match ticket you would like to share and click ‘Forward Ticket’ Then click ‘FORWARD TICKET’ in the pop-up Select a ‘New owner’ and ‘New price type’ by using the drop-down menus. If you are a Season Ticket+ holder please ensure you choose the relevant Season Ticket+ age band for the new owner. If you are not a Season Ticket+ holder please use the standard age bands (adult/junior/senior). *Please note, you are unable to downgrade a ticket. Once complete, click ‘FORWARD TICKET’ If there is an upgrade fee to pay (e.g. from Junior to Adult) or an admin fee to pay, you will be taken to the checkout process To finalise your ticket transfer, click ‘PROCEED TO CHECKOUT’, confirm your delivery method and click ‘NEXT’ Review and agree to the Terms and Conditions and click ‘Submit’ (If there is an upgrade fee to pay, you will enter your debit/credit card details at this stage.) Your ticket has been shared.

The supporter you have shared your ticket with will receive an email confirming the ticket transfer. This email will include a link to download a digital ticket directly to their Apple or Google Wallet, ready for matchday.